Cook registered 25 points (11-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-6 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and a block across 35 minutes in Friday's loss against Agua Caliente.

Cook has been Iowa's best player through the team's first two G League contests, as he has scored at least 25 points while grabbing at least 10 boards in both games. He should continue to be a reliable two-way threat for Iowa due to his ability to make his presence felt on both ends of the court.