Cook mustered 16 points (7-17 FG, 1-2 FT), 18 rebounds, five assists and two steals across 33 minutes in Saturday's loss against Fort Wayne.

Cook pulled down a season-high 18 boards against the Mad Ants, and he has been a regular two-way threat for Iowa so far this season -- he's averaging 19.7 points and 10.3 rebounds per contest while recording four double-doubles in six appearances.