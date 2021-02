Cook supplied 24 points (10-17 FG, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds and four assists across 31 minutes in Monday's loss against the Ignite.

Cook has surpassed the 20-point mark in three of his first four games of the season and has been thriving of late, quickly settling as Iowa's top fantasy asset on both ends of the court. He is averaging 21.8 points and 10.0 rebounds per game this season.