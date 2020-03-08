Tyler Cook: Turns in 16 points
Cook registered 16 points (7-15 FG, 1-1 FT), six rebounds and two rebounds over 25 minutes during Friday's 134-125 G League loss to Rio Grande Valley.
Cook has been effective recently, as he's averaging 15.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists over the past last four games. Cook has provided the Blue with another inside scoring threat off the bench, taking some of the scoring burden off of fellow forwards Kevin Hervey and Myke Henry. Through his first five games with the Blue, Cook has proven himself as a valuable asset and figures to continue seeing significant minutes off the bench.
