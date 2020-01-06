Cook was waived by the Cavaliers on Monday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Cook recently signed a standard contract with Cleveland last Friday, but with the deadline nearing for non-guaranteed contracts to become guaranteed for the rest of the season, the team ultimately decided to let the Iowa rookie go. Cook was merely a non-factor in six appearances for the Cavs this year, averaging just 2.0 points and 0.8 rebounds over 2.8 minutes per contest. The 22-year-old will likely look to latch on with a G League squad in hopes of securing another two-way deal moving forward.