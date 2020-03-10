Tyler Davis: Cut by Blue
The Blue waived Davis on Tuesday.
Davis has been sidelined for months due to injury, prompting the team to cut its ties with the big man. The move was likely made to open a spot on the roster for newly-acquired LiAngelo Ball.
