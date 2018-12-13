Tyler Davis: Defensive force in win
Davis finished Wednesday's win over Raptors 905 with 24 points (7-18 FG, 10-12 FT), 16 rebounds, four blocks, three assists and two steals.
Davis hasn't done much with the Thunder, but he is averaging 18.8 points, 11.8 rebounds and 1.5 blocks with the Blue through 13 games. The big man will shoot to build upon those numbers Friday against the Hustle.
