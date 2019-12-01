The Oklahoma City Blue traded Davis to Agua Caliente on Thursday.

Davis will return from the Thanksgiving Day off to head to a new club north of the border. It remains to be seen if he will miss any time while sorting out a visa to work in Canada, but Davis should provide sizeably minutes in Agua Caliente's frontcourt after averaging 17.2 points, 11.5 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per contest last season.