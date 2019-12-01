Tyler Davis: Dished to Agua Caliente
The Oklahoma City Blue traded Davis to Agua Caliente on Thursday.
Davis will return from the Thanksgiving Day off to head to a new club north of the border. It remains to be seen if he will miss any time while sorting out a visa to work in Canada, but Davis should provide sizeably minutes in Agua Caliente's frontcourt after averaging 17.2 points, 11.5 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per contest last season.
More News
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...