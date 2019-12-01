Play

The Oklahoma City Blue traded Davis to Agua Caliente on Thursday.

Davis will return from the Thanksgiving Day off to head to a new club north of the border. It remains to be seen if he will miss any time while sorting out a visa to work in Canada, but Davis should provide sizeably minutes in Agua Caliente's frontcourt after averaging 17.2 points, 11.5 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per contest last season.

More News
Our Latest Stories