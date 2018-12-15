Tyler Davis: Held out Friday
Davis (ankle) did not play in Friday's win over the Hustle.
Davis evidently suffered the injury during the win Wednesday over Raptors 905. One of better big man in the G League, it's unclear how long the Blue will be without their center. Richard Solomon got the start in Davis' absence and tallied a double-double (11 points, 10 rebounds).
