Tyler Davis: Listed as inactive
Davis was not active for Tuesday's game against Iowa.
The reason behind Davis' unavailability remains unclear, but he has yet to suit up for the G League Clippers since the team acquired him late last month. The big man was a major contributor for Agua Caliente last season, so it would seem Davis should find some minutes for the Blue when available.
