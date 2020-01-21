Tyler Davis: Remains out
Davis has yet to play a game this season while the reasons for his absence remain unknown.
Word has been quiet around Davis' situation, as he hasn't suited up since last season. He was productive, though, averaging 17.2 points and 11.5 rebounds over 26.7 minutes per game.
