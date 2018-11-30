Davis scored 31 points (12-18 FG, 7-8 FT) during Thursday's win over the Vipers to go along with 10 rebounds and a blocked shot.

The two-way player put together one of the more dominant double-double's in the G League this season, controlling the paint to create easy put-back opportunities. It's worth pointing Davis' matchup, Bruno Caboclo, also secured a double-double, finishing with 26 points and 12 rebounds, but it's tough to quibble with the defensive effort given Davis was such a critical factor in the team's offensive success.