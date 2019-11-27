Play

Davis signed a contract with the Oklahoma City Blue on Tuesday.

Davis will get to work down low for the Blue in his first G League action of the 2019-20 season. The 23-year-old big man averaged 17.2 points, 11.5 bards and 1.7 blocks per game last season for the Blue, so there's reason to believe he will see plenty of action with OKC.

More News
Our Latest Stories