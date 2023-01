Dorsey recorded 30 points (9-24 FG< 4-13 3Pt, 5-7 FT), eight assists, seven rebounds and one steal in 39 minutes during Sunday's 119-114 overtime loss to the Hustle.

Despite Dorsey's inefficient shooting, he posted a game-high 30 points off the bench Sunday. His strong rebounding and playmaking helped him record a plus-three point differential.