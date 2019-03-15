Tyler Dorsey: Leads team in scoring off bench
Dorsey posted 27 points (10-19 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, five assists and two steals in the 126-115 win Monday over Sioux Falls.
Monday was only the second time all season Dorsey has scored 20 or more points, but that's only because the two-way player has participate in just three G League contests this season.
