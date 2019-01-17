Dorsey scored 36 points (11-22 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 13-14 FT) to go along with 13 rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocked shots in the 137-132 win over the Herd on Wednesday.

Dorsey wreaked havoc on his pit-stop with the BayHawks, playing a whopping 43 minutes and attempting a little under a quarter of the team's total field goals. The two-way guard is expected to return to the Hawks this weekend, making his time with the G League affiliate an explosive, yet short-term affair.