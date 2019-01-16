Tyler Dorsey: Sent to G League
Dorsey was assigned to the G League's Erie BayHawks on Wednesday, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Dorsey is scheduled to play in the BayHawks' matchup with the Wisconsin Herd with Atlanta off the scheduled until Saturday. The second-year guard out of Oregon has appeared in 23 games at the NBA level this season, averaging 3.5 points and 1.8 rebounds in 9.9 minutes per contest.
