Dorsey was waived by the Mavericks on Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Dorsey was with the Mavericks on a two-way contract, but he made just three appearances for the parent club and averaged 3.0 points in 2.7 minutes per game. He'll part ways with the club after Dallas signed A.J. Lawson to a two-way deal Monday.

