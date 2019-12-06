Tyler Ennis: Assist machine
Ennis recorded 17 points (6-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 14 assists and five rebounds in Tuesday's G League loss to Long Island.
Ennis paced the squad in assists and posted his first double-double of December in the process. The 2014 first-rounder is averaging 18.4 points and 9.4 assists per game, so this caliber is becoming expected out of Ennis.
