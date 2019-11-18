Tyler Ennis: Falls short of triple-double
Ennis scored 13 points (6-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT) while adding 11 boards, eight assists and two steals in 35 minutes during Sunday's loss to the Red Claws.
Ennis fell two assists shy of a triple-double in what was a nice showing outside of his lackluster shooting performance. The Syracuse product should maintain his starting role moving forward and continue to distribute the ball while still getting his share of field goal attempts.
