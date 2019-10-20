Ennis was signed and then waived by the Raptors on Saturday, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

The unusual move was designed to get Ennis to the Raptors 905 of the G League, the affiliate of the Toronto Raptors. Additionally, it was in part to allow Ennis to continue rehabbing from an injury he sustained last year while also working on his game to potentially be at point guard at the next level this season.