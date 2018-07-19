Tyler Ennis: Heads to Turkey
Ennis agreed Thursday to a two-year contract with Fenerbahce of the Turkish Basketball Super League, Chris Carlson of The Syracuse Post-Standard reports.
Ennis, the No. 18 overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft, never earned a major role during his four seasons in the league, which included stints with the Suns, Bucks, Rockets and Lakers. He suited up in a career-high 54 games for Los Angeles in 2017-18, averaging 4.1 points, 1.9 assists and 1.8 rebounds in 12.6 minutes per game. After being waived by the Lakers in late June, Ennis likely wasn't able to garner much interest from other clubs on a guaranteed deal and elected to head overseas for a higher payday. His deal with Fenerbahce likely includes an opt-out clause that would allow him to return to the NBA.
