Tyler Ennis: Logs nine boards
Ennis scored 16 points (7-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT) and posted nine rebounds in Tuesday's G League loss to Delaware.
Ennis was second on the team with rebounds behind Oshae Brissett (11), and he's now averaging a 47.4 field-goal percentage. His minus-10 rating was disappointing, but it's partly attributed to playing 34:20.
