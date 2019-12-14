Tyler Ennis: Records double-double
Ennis posted 19 points (8-14 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 13 rebounds and six assists in Saturday's G League loss to Delaware.
Ennis was money from beyond the arc to notch a double-double. He's not always this productive in the rebounding department, though, as he's averaged just 5.1 rebounds per game this season.
