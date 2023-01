Hagedorn tallied 20 points (8-13 FG, 4-6 3Pt), three assists, two rebounds and one steal over 32 minutes during Friday's 131-114 los to Salt Lake City.

Hagedorn led the Wolves from three en route to posting a bench-high 20-point performance. Hagedorn has averaged 6.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.0 assist in his last four games.