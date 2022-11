Hagedorn recorded two points (1-7 FG_ 0-4 3PT), five rebounds, two assists and one block across 26 minutes of play in Friday's 115-93 loss to Windy City.

Hagedorn's debut was hampered by cold shooting, managing just 14 percent shooting Friday off of the bench. With Orlando Robinson and Jamal Cain up in the NBA, Hagedorn should receive ample run for the Skyforce until their return.