Hagedorn posted eight points (3-4 FG, 2-3 3Pt) and four rebounds in 10 minutes during Thursday's 101-94 win over the Cleveland Charge.

Hagedorn notched a season-high-tying point total in limited minutes, finishing two points shy of surpassing the double digit mark for the first time this year. Hagedorn has averaged 3.7 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists in seven games this season.