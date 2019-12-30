Tyler Hall: Drops 11 points
Hall recorded 11 points (4-9 FG, 3-8 3Pt), two rebounds and four assists in Saturday's G League loss to Erie.
The undrafted rookie doesn't enjoy this type of production often, as he's averaging just 5.8 points per game. His efficiency isn't bad, though, as he's hitting 40.7 percent of field goals and 37.5 percent of three-pointers.
