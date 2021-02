Hall recorded 21 points (6-13 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and two assists across 41 minutes in Saturday's 124-116 loss to G League Santa Cruz.

Hall led the team in minutes, and he was one of three Westchester players to produce more than 20 points. The Montana State product was impressive from beyond the arc. He's hit 50 percent of three-pointers this year and 44.8 percent off all field goals.