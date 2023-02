Hall recorded 20 points (7-12 FG, 6-11 3Pt), five assists and three rebounds in 31 minutes during Sunday's 114-110 loss to the Capitanes.

Hall continues to be one of the G League's best three-point shooters. His efficient scoring helped him post a plus-10 point differential despite losing Sunday. Hall is shooting 61.1 percent on nine attempts across his last two games.