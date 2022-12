Hall posted 24 points (8-12 FG, 7-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block in 36 minutes during Thursday's 123-108 win over the Long Island Nets.

Hall posted a game-high in three-pointers made, as he continues to be one of the best perimeter shooters in the G League. He was also active defensively and avoided picking up any turnovers.