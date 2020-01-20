Tyler Hall: Leads in points off bench
Hall recorded 24 points (9-14 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and two assists across 28 minutes in Saturday's G League win over Salt Lake City.
Hall came off the bench, but he was the Knicks' most efficient shooter and led the squad in points. This is a bit of an anomaly for the 22-year-old, as he's been averaging 46.5 percent on field goals and 43.5 percent on three-pointers en route to 9.2 points per game, but this could be a sign of things to come.
