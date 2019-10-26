Tyler Hall: No. 4 pick in 2019 G League Draft
The Westchester Knicks decided on Hall with the fourth pick in the 2019 G League Draft.
Hall's collegiate career at Montana State ended on a high note, with the senior guard averaging 20.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest. He also knocked down 37.7 percent of his shots 9.6 three-point shots per game, suggesting he specializes as a deep threat.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
Roto Mock Draft Results
There are no perfect players, so assembling a balanced team is a moving target. Here's how...