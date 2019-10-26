Tyler Hall: No. 4 pick in 2019 G League Draft

The Westchester Knicks decided on Hall with the fourth pick in the 2019 G League Draft.

Hall's collegiate career at Montana State ended on a high note, with the senior guard averaging 20.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest. He also knocked down 37.7 percent of his shots 9.6 three-point shots per game, suggesting he specializes as a deep threat.