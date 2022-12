Hall recorded 24 points (7-13 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one block in 40 minutes during Friday's 112-105 loss to the Lakeland Magic.

Hall played a game-high 40 minutes in Friday's loss. He also made six of the Legends' 11 three-pointers, despite only accounting for 11 of the team's 34 attempts.