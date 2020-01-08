Tyler Hall: Piles up 22 points
Hall posted 22 points (6-10 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds and an assist across 37 minutes in Tuesday's G League loss to Delaware.
Hall is only averaging 8.0 points per game this year, but he started and led the team in minutes while catching fire from beyond the arc. The 22-year-old guard may have earned himself additional opportunities with this performance, but he'll need to keep it up moving forward.
