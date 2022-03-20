Hall tallied 25 points (8-14 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three assists and one steal across 37 minutes in Westchester's 118-114 victory versus Long Island on Wednesday.

He didn't contribute much in terms of peripheral stats, but Hall was a force offensively, leading his club in scoring and knocking down four three-pointers. This was the ninth time in his past 12 contests that Hall has finished with at least four triples. Hall is tied for 12th in the G League with 71 made three-pointers during the regular season.