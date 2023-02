Hall recorded 11 points (3-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal in Wednesday's 130-111 loss to the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Hall is shooting 46.3 percent on 8.3 three-point attempts per game this season. However, his bench production wasn't enough for the Legends to avoid a blowout loss Wednesday.