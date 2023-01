Hall tallied 35 points (11-22 FG, 10-19 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal in 40 minutes during Sunday's 138-126 win over the Wolves.

Hall continues to be one of the G League's best three-point shooters. While his value comes mostly from behind the arc, Hall also tallied a season-high seven rebounds during Sunday's win.