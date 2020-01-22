Tyler Hall: Struggles from range in loss

Hall posted six points (2-12 FG, 2-12 3Pt), six rebounds and an assist across 32 minutes in Tuesday's G League loss to Capital City.

No amount of volume could kick Hall's shooting woes. He was one of four starters to fail to reach double-digit points, but the undrafted rookie out of Montana didn't contribute much with rebounds or assists either. Hall has been solid from beyond the arc this year, though, as he's hit 43.1 percent of three-pointers, so he should get back on track soon.