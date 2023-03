Hall posted three points (1-8 FG, 1-7 3Pt), one rebound and one steal in 29 minutes during Friday's 140-91 loss to the Go-Go.

Hall recorded a team-low minus-33 point differential in Friday's blowout loss. He is averaging 14.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 32.6 minutes across 28 games this season.