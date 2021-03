Hall (back) recorded three points (1-7 FG, 1-5 3Pt), six rebounds and two assists across 25 minutes in Tuesday's 118-112 loss to G League Memphis.

Hall returned from a one-game absence and immediately slotted into the starting five. It was a tough shooting performance, but Hall still managed to finish second on the team in rebounds. The 23-year-old has recorded 9.6 points and 4.5 rebounds per contest through the first 12 games.