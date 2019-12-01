Play

Tyler Hall: Zero points in loss

Hall didn't score (0-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt) and brought in two rebounds in Friday's G League loss to Delaware.

Hall couldn't get his shot going in this contest and finished minus-19 over 22 minutes. The Knicks' fourth-overall pick in the 2019 G League Draft will need to turn things around soon to avoid losing his starting role.

