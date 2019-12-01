Tyler Hall: Zero points in loss
Hall didn't score (0-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt) and brought in two rebounds in Friday's G League loss to Delaware.
Hall couldn't get his shot going in this contest and finished minus-19 over 22 minutes. The Knicks' fourth-overall pick in the 2019 G League Draft will need to turn things around soon to avoid losing his starting role.
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...