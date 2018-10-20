Tyler Hansbrough: Spending another season in China
Hansbrough agreed to a contract Friday with the Zhejiang Golden Bulls of the Chinese Basketball Association, Emiliano Carchia of Sportando.com reports.
Hansbrough will head to the CBA for a second straight season after spending the 2017-18 campaign with the Guangzhou Long-Lions. As an undersized 32-year-old forward who hasn't exhibited much floor-stretching ability during his professional career, Hansbrough seems unlikely to resurface in the NBA again. He last appeared in the league in 2015-16 with the Hornets, suiting up in 44 games and averaging 2.4 points and 2.0 rebounds in 7.8 minutes per contest.
More News
-
Tyler Hansbrough: Headed to China•
-
Hornets' Tyler Hansbrough: Ruled out Sunday•
-
Hornets' Tyler Hansbrough: Doesn't get off bench in Game 2•
-
Hornets' Tyler Hansbrough: Doesn't play in Monday's win•
-
Hornets' Tyler Hansbrough: Minutes drying up•
-
Hornets' Tyler Hansbrough: Double-doubles in Friday loss•
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...