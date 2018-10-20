Hansbrough agreed to a contract Friday with the Zhejiang Golden Bulls of the Chinese Basketball Association, Emiliano Carchia of Sportando.com reports.

Hansbrough will head to the CBA for a second straight season after spending the 2017-18 campaign with the Guangzhou Long-Lions. As an undersized 32-year-old forward who hasn't exhibited much floor-stretching ability during his professional career, Hansbrough seems unlikely to resurface in the NBA again. He last appeared in the league in 2015-16 with the Hornets, suiting up in 44 games and averaging 2.4 points and 2.0 rebounds in 7.8 minutes per contest.