Tyler Harris: Drops in 19 in victory

Harris tallied 19 points (7-14 FG, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block during Wednesday's 102-97 win over Iowa.

Harris has now scored safely in double figures in five of his last six games as he is shooting over 58 percent from the field. The 24-year-old high shooting percentage is mainly due to his inability to shoot from behind the three-point line though. Currently, the former Auburn forward is averaging 12.3 points and 5.9 rebounds per game for Windy City.