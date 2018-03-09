Tyler Harris: Drops in 19 in victory
Harris tallied 19 points (7-14 FG, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block during Wednesday's 102-97 win over Iowa.
Harris has now scored safely in double figures in five of his last six games as he is shooting over 58 percent from the field. The 24-year-old high shooting percentage is mainly due to his inability to shoot from behind the three-point line though. Currently, the former Auburn forward is averaging 12.3 points and 5.9 rebounds per game for Windy City.
