Harvey compiled 30 points (11-18 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven assists, four rebounds and two steals in the 115-94 win Saturday over the Legends.

Only a week after setting the G League season record in points scored (58), Harvey was back at it again, piling on 30 points in what ended up being a blowout affair. The guard has seemingly blossomed out of nowhere, significantly boosting his season averages (16.8 points, 3.7 assist and 3.1 rebounds) compared to his abbreviated role with the organization in December (11.3 points, 2.3 assists and 1.9 rebounds).