Tyler Harvey: Explodes for 58 points
Harvey tallied 58 points (18-23 FG, 12-16 3Pt, 10-11 FT), four rebounds and a steal in 40 minutes Saturday against Iowa.
Harvey put up a game-high 58 points and was absolutely spectacular from beyond the arc, knocking down 12 shots from deep. He also got to the charity stripe with ease, draining 10 of 11 attempts. Harvey has been impressive throughout the year in the G League, as he's averaging 16.4 points, 3.4 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.2 steals through 33 games (21 starts).
