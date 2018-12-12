Tyler Harvey: Registers 29 points
Harvey finished Monday's win over the Legends with 29 points (9-16 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four assists, three steals and two rebounds.
Harvey has seen his minutes dip substantially with the Hustle, but Monday's contest was a reminder of what the 2015 second-round pick is capable of when given the proper bandwidth. Harvey is averaging 11.3 points, 2.3 assists, 1.9 rebounds and 0.9 steals through 15 games this season.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 9 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 9 and beyond.
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...