Harvey finished Monday's win over the Legends with 29 points (9-16 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four assists, three steals and two rebounds.

Harvey has seen his minutes dip substantially with the Hustle, but Monday's contest was a reminder of what the 2015 second-round pick is capable of when given the proper bandwidth. Harvey is averaging 11.3 points, 2.3 assists, 1.9 rebounds and 0.9 steals through 15 games this season.

