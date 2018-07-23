Harvey's draft rights were sent to the Grizzlies in Thursday's trade with the Magic, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Harvey was selected by the Magic with the 51st overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft, but has since spent time in the G-League and overseas. During the 2017-18 season, Harvey played for Antibes of the French LNB Pro A league, where he averaged 11.3 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 steal across 29 games.