Tyler Harvey: Scores 28 points in win
Harvey finished the win Wednesday over Raptors 905 with 28 points (10-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-7 FT), eight assists, seven rebounds and two steals.
Harvey led the Hustle in points during Round One of the G League Showcase, capitalizing on an efficient 63 percent from the field. The 25-year-old has posted 25-point-plus outings twice in the last eight days and might be growing into his own as a scorer.
