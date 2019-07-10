Harvey managed 19 points (6-12 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists, two rebounds and two steals across 24 minutes during the Grizzlies' 79-69 win over the Suns in a Las Vegas Summer League game Tuesday.

The 2015 second-round pick continued to make his case for a long-awaited NBA opportunity Tuesday, with his team-high tally pushing his scoring average in Las Vegas to 13.0 points across three games. Harvey also averaged 16.9 points (on 48.2 percent shooting, including 44.1 percent from three-point range), 3.7 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 1.3 steals across 27.8 minutes over 38 games with the G League's Memphis Hustle last season, so there is some upside to his game that he'll look to continue displaying during his remaining time in summer league play.

